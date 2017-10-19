Henderson County: Two arrested after Narcotics search warrant

Two people were arrested in Henderson County late Wednesday after a narcotics search warrant was issued on a residence.

Tonia Speer, 49, of Chandler was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Richard Brashear, 42, of Chandler was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, an investigative team conducted a search of a residence on Ravenwood Road in the Westwood Beach subdivision, south of Chandler.

Speer was found with a substantial amount of methamphetamine, which was packaged and ready for sale and distribution.

Brashear was also at the residence and found to be in possession.

Both were booked into the Henderson County Jail. Bond has not been set for Speer or Brashear.

