Kilgore man booked into jail for murder, bond set at $250,000

Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence is being seen in the 500 block of Henderson Street in Longview.More >>
A Kilgore man has been arrested for the murder of a man found shot dead in his car in 2015.More >>
Tyler Lee freshman Caroline Richbourg broke the school's record in the 100-meter butterfly event Wednesday night.More >>
As we enter the second severe weather season here in the southern states, a fast-moving cold front is likely to pass through East Texas early on Sunday morning, just as we have been mentioning for the past week or so. As this front moves through, strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to form along this boundary. The most severe storms are likely to be over Oklahoma and point north and northeast, but East Texas will see its share of storms, just ahead, along and immediately behind ...More >>
