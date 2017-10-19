Kilgore man booked into jail for murder, bond set at $250,000

A Kilgore man has been arrested on a murder charge.

According to Gregg County Judicial records, Jessie Clifford Brown, 35, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a murder charge Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest warrant was issued Tuesday by the 188th District Court.

Brown was booked into the Gregg County Jail Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $250,000.

