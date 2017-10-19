Kilgore man arrested on murder charge

A Kilgore man has been arrested on a murder charge.

According to Gregg County Judicial records, Jessie Clifford Brown, 35, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a murder charge Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest warrant was issued Tuesday by the 188th District Court.

KLTV has reached out to Gregg County officials and will have more details on this developing story as they become available.

