Kilgore man arrested on murder charge

A Gregg County man has been arrested on a murder charge.More >>
A Gregg County man has been arrested on a murder charge.More >>
An interview with a long sought after witness, and a slip of the tongue by a suspect, resulted in an arrest in an 11-year old East Texas murder case.More >>
An interview with a long sought after witness, and a slip of the tongue by a suspect, resulted in an arrest in an 11-year old East Texas murder case.More >>
In the latest high school football AP Poll, only two East Texas teams are still ranked. Undefeated Carthage is at number one, and 7-0 Van checks in at number eight. Gilmer, Henderson, and Kilgore can thank the top ranked Bulldogs for no longer receiving state wide recognition. On a serious roll and atop the "District of Doom" standings, the defending Class 4A Division I champions have outscored their opponents by nearly 150 points..More >>
In the latest high school football AP Poll, only two East Texas teams are still ranked. Undefeated Carthage is at number one, and 7-0 Van checks in at number eight. Gilmer, Henderson, and Kilgore can thank the top ranked Bulldogs for no longer receiving state wide recognition. On a serious roll and atop the "District of Doom" standings, the defending Class 4A Division I champions have outscored their opponents by nearly 150 points..More >>
Two people escaped a fiery crash uninjured on Wednesday night.More >>
Two people escaped a fiery crash uninjured on Wednesday night.More >>
“It’s only when the government is promoting religion that we have a constitutional violation, which is the case here," says an FFRF leader.More >>
“It’s only when the government is promoting religion that we have a constitutional violation, which is the case here," says an FFRF leader.More >>