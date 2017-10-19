Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower to mid 80s

A cool start, but not as chilly as the last couple of mornings. A few areas of patchy fog are possible. Lots of sunshine again today with a few clouds rolling in by afternoon.

Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s this afternoon with light southeasterly winds. Clouds will increase through the day on Friday and a few isolated showers are possible by Friday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will still reach the lower 80s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. South winds will gust to 15-20 mph at times and by afternoon, a few places could see some showers and thundershowers.

The cold front arrives early Sunday. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are expected along the front through at least midday Sunday. Rain should clear out of East Texas by Sunday evening. Windy behind the front with north winds gusting to 20-25 mph.

Temperatures will be back in the lower to mid 70s next week with another reinforcing shot of cooler air arriving early Tuesday morning.

