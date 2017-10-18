Carthage on a serious roll and mowing down competition

In the latest high school football AP Poll, only two East Texas teams are still ranked. Undefeated Carthage is at number one, and 7-0 Van checks in at number eight.

Gilmer, Henderson, and Kilgore can thank the top ranked Bulldogs for no longer receiving state wide recognition.

On a serious roll and atop the "District of Doom" standings, the defending Class 4A Division I champions have outscored their opponents by nearly 150 points, and that includes a 50 to 20 victory over Kilgore last Friday.

Forgive the Bulldogs if they don't seem over the moon about a perfect start. We are talking about a program that has won five state titles since 2008. While it remains to be seen what this group can accomplish, it is the first to begin a season 6-0 since 2009.

Head Coach Scott Surratt isn't real big on hearing how good his team is and calls it ink poisoning, but one look at the highlights through seven weeks and it is easy to notice how talented Carthage is.

Winning is also a blast and dating back to last year, the Bulldogs have now won 16 games in a row. Just this season alone, Carthage has won every contest by double digits and ran away from Gilmer and Kilgore by scoring the final 35 points of the game on both occasions.

One thing is crystal clear. If Carthage scores a touchdown or makes a big play, listen for the last name Ingram. A running back and Texas commit, Keaontay

gets the most hype, but his cousins and brother aren't too shabby either.

