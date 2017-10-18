2 young men escape fiery I-30 crash unharmed

Two people escaped a fiery crash uninjured on Wednesday night.

Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram said that at about 8 p.m., two young men were in a car headed westbound on Interstate 30 near Mount Vernon. Ingram said the car left the roadway and crashed into a tree, and then burst into flames.

Witnesses say the flames could be see from a long distance away. All westbound traffic on I-30 in the area was blocked off while the fire was brought under control. Dispatchers said that traffic was able to flow again by about 8:35 p.m.

The two men escaped unharmed, he said. No word on why the vehicle left the roadway at this time.



