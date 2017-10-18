TRAFFIC ALERT: E. George Richey closed all the way to Brent Road - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TRAFFIC ALERT: E. George Richey closed all the way to Brent Road in Longview

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Longview police are responding to a wreck on E. George Richey Road. 

We have reached out to police for further details. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

