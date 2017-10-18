Tyler rose season underway with numerous events to draw visitors, entertain locals

Tyler is well-known as the "Rose Capital of America," and in October, the city offers activities, workshops, and the Texas Rose Festival.



The festival takes place on October 19-22. There will be elaborate displays of roses, activities such as the Rose Show, the Coronation, Queen's Tea, and of course, the parade.

The city says that in 2016, the festival and related activities brought 46,000 visitors from out of town, which resulted in an estimated $2.5 million economic impact on the local community.

See the list of activities below to plan your fun, or call the chamber at 903-592-1661 with any questions.





The City of Tyler shared the following history of the Rose Parade:

In 1933, during the height of the Great Depression, a group of Tyler civic and community leaders created a festival to showcase Tyler’s rose industry. Thanks to the Oil Boom, Tyler had been somewhat insulated from the reality much of the rest of the country was experiencing. Tyler had real cause to celebrate, so the Texas Rose Festival was born, known in the beginning as the Tyler Rose Festival. The annual festivities were quickly adopted and word of the elaborate gowns and awe inspiring roses spread statewide. As the years progressed, The Texas Rose Festival played host to multiple dignitaries, First Ladies, and future presidents and gained much national attention. Today, tourists come from all over to be a part of Texas history and participate in this annual celebration.

