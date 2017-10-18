Week 8 Scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Week 8 Scores

KLTV -

Here are the Red Zone week 8 scores for football games across East Texas.

Friday's Results

6A

Lufkin 50
Beaumont West Brook 7

Longview 41
North Mesquite 7

John Tyler 37
Rockwall Heath 33

Tyler Lee 49
Mesquite 20


5A

Whitehouse 24
Jacksonville 7

Ennis 38
Lindale 0

Marshall 56
Greenville 14

Corsicana 50
Nacogdoches 36

Pine Tree 35
Hallsville 28

Texas High 48
Mt. Pleasant 0

4A

Bullard 34
Chapel Hill 28

Carthage 42
Center 12

Diboll 58
Huntington 0

Ferris 53
Emory Rains 28

Gilmer 49
Gladewater 39

Kaufman 42
Brownsboro 20

Kilgore 45
Henderson 35

Rusk 30
Tatum 13

Pittsburg 57 F/OT
Spring Hill 56

Terrell 38
Athens 0

Van 51
Mabank 21

Wills Point 31
Canton 21


3A

Winona 14
Alba-Golden 6

West Rusk 24
Arp 0

Harmony 42
Como-Pickton 0

Corrigan-Camden 23
Crockett 22

Eustace 35
Elkhart 10

Farmersville 62
Quitman 0

Winnsboro 56
Grand Saline 48

Troup 42
Harleton 12

Hemphill 50
Frankston 13

Daingerfield 41
Hooks 13

Jefferson 42
Hughes Springs 22

Edgewood 52
Lone Oak 36

Mt. Vernon 60
Mineola 21

Newton 58
Garrison 0

Ore City 56
Queen City 7

White Oak 41
Sabine 7

Waskom 55
Beckville 13

Malakoff 56
Westwood 14


2A

Alto 31
Carlisle 28

Hawkins 60
Cayuga 21

Hull-Daisetta 38
Colmesneil 8

Big Sandy 21
Kerens 17

Bogata Rivercrest 26
Linden-Kildare 21

Lovelady 34
Deweyville 0

Mt. Enterprise 39
Overton 35

San Augustine 43
Cushing 0

Joaquin 29
Shelbyville 18

Tenaha 69
Wortham 8

Timpson 44
Grapeland 20

Union Grove 23
Cross Roads 8

Groveton 65
West Hardin 29

Centerville 41
West Sabine 7


1A

Lakehill Prep 59
Kings Academy 0

Leverett's Chapel 54
Chester 6


TAPPS

Dallas Christian 50
Bishop TK Gorman 13

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly