Week 8 schedule

Here is the Red Zone week 8 schedule for football games across East Texas.

Class 6A

John Tyler @ Rockwall-Heath

North Mesquite @ Longview

Mesquite @ Tyler Lee

Lufkin @ Beaumont West Brook

Class 5A

Hallsville @ Pine Tree

Greenville @ Marshall

Mount Pleasant @ Texas High

Sulphur Springs- Bye

Whitehouse @ Jacksonville

Ennis @ Lindale

Corsicana @ Nacogdoches

Class 4A

Mabank @ Van

Brownsboro @ Kaufman

Athens @ Terrell

Carthage @ Center

Chapel Hill @ Bullard

Henderson @  Kilgore

Palestine- Bye

Canton @ Wills Point

Emory Rains @ Ferris

Gilmer @ Gladewater

Pittsburg @ Spring Hill

Huntington @ Diboll

Jasper- Bye

Tatum @ Rusk

Class 3A

Quitman @ Farmersville

Winnsboro @ Grand Saline

Mineola @ Mount Vernon

White Oak @ Sabine

Jefferson @ Hughes Springs

Malakoff @ Westwood

Eustace @ Elkhart

Daingerfield @ Hooks

New Diana- Bye

Ore City @ Queen City

Harmony @ Como Pickton

Winona @ Alba Golden

Edgewood @ Lone Oak

West Rusk @ Arp

Troup @ Harleton

Beckville @ Waskom

Frankston @ Hemphill

Corrigan @ Crockett

Garrison @ Newton

Class 2A

Rivercrest @ Linden-Kildare

Big Sandy @ Kerens

Cross Roads @ Union Grove- Thursday 7 pm

Cayuga @ Hawkins

Alto @ Carlisle

Cushing @ San Augustine

Joaquin @ Shelbyville

Deweyvile @ Lovelady

Groveton @ West Hardin

Centerville @ West Sabine

Grapeland @ Timpson

Overton @ Mount Enterprise

Wortham @ Tenaha

Class 1A and Tapps

Kings Academy @ Lakehill Prep

Chester @ Leverett’s Chapel

High Island @ Union Hill- Saturday 3 pm

Apple Springs- Bye

Newman International @ All Saints

Brook Hill- Bye

Grace- Bye

Dallas Christian @ Gorman

