Cherokee County now under burn ban

Cherokee County is now under a burn ban effective immediately.

Other counties in East Texas currently under a burn ban include Cass, Gregg, Harrison, Kaufman, Marion, and Zavala.

A burn ban is a mandatory order that is put into effect when drought conditions exist, prohibiting outdoor burning for public safety.

To see a list of statewide burn bans, click here.

