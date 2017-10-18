Kilgore Police Department releases statement about Wednesday shooting near college

At least two people are injured after a shooting in Kilgore.

One person was shot in the foot and a second person was shot in the abdomen, according to Kilgore Police Department Chief Todd Hunter. Several people have been detained for questioning.

Kilgore Police released the following statement on Wednesday evening:

On Wednesday, 10-18-2017 at approximately 2:45pm Kilgore Police responded to the 900 block of South St, Kilgore Texas due to reports of a disturbance and numerous gunshots. Upon arrival police encountered a group of 10 – 12 persons and two individuals who had suffered gunshot wounds. Witnesses on scene reported the person who had shot the two individuals had fled the scene in a white and brown Ford truck.

Police recovered numerous shell casings from the scene. Both victims were transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Longview, Texas with non-life threatening injuries. Names of involved parties are not being release at this time. The Criminal Investigation Unit is still in the early stages of the investigation. When further information is developed it will be released.

The Kilgore Police is actively seeking information in regards to this crime. If you have any information please contact the Kilgore Police Department Case Detective Tim Dukes at 903.218.6904. You can also use tip411 if you wish to remain anonymous by texting your tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. It is both confidential and anonymous. You can also contact Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP. Crimestoppers is also anonymous and you may be eligible for a monetary award.

Hunter says the victims were running from the assailant when they were shot and the incident occurred at South and Hill streets.

Kilgore College Police and Kilgore Police Department responded to the scene.

The incident occurred near Kilgore College and temporarily prompted a lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Kilgore College Public Information Officer Chris Craddock said no students were reported to be injured and the campus has been cleared.

Students and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Earlier in the afternoon, the college sent out an alert via it's Ranger System on Wednesday. The alert read:

"Shooting next to Kilgore Campus at Broadway and Houston. Suspect still at large. Campus should lock down until further notice."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.