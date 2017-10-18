Kilgore police: 1 person shot in foot, 1 shot in abdomen

At least two people are injured after a shooting in Kilgore.

One person was shot in the foot and a second person was shot in the abdomen, according to Kilgore Police Department Chief Todd Hunter. Several people have been detained for questioning.

Hunter says the victims were running from the assailant when they were shot and the incident occurred at South and Hill streets.

Kilgore College Police and Kilgore Police Department responded to the scene.

The incident occurred near Kilgore College and temporarily prompted a lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Kilgore College Public Information Officer Chris Craddock said no students were reported to be injured and the campus has been cleared.

Students and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Earlier in the afternoon, the college sent out an alert via it's Ranger System on Wednesday. The alert read:

"Shooting next to Kilgore Campus at Broadway and Houston. Suspect still at large. Campus should lock down until further notice."

