Gladewater police: Backhoe strikes powerline, causes small fire

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) -

Gladewater police say a small fire started after a backhoe struck a power line.

Power is affected on U.S. 80. 

Police say some intersection lights are out in the area and they're being treated as a four-way stop. Drivers should use caution in the areas affected.

Crews are working to restore power. 

No injuries have been reported.

