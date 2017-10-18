Tyler fire responds to structure fire, no injuries

Tyler fire responded to the scene of a structure fire Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported in the 400 block of Sunny Hill Drive in Tyler around 10:30 a.m. Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home when firefighters arrived on scene.

A Smith County Sheriff's Office investigator reportedly kicked in the door upon arrival and the smoke inside the house was heavy.

No one was inside the home, according to an official with the fire battalion, and no one is injured.

The fire reportedly started on the left side of the house and spread to the attic.

One Ladder Truck, three Engines, a District Chief, and an Investigator responded to a report of a house on fire. The fire was under control in approximately 15-20 minutes according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, however, they have said the house is a total loss.

