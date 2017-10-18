Fire Marshal: Family displaced after house fire in Tyler

A family has been displaced after a fire broke out in their home early Wednesday morning.

Tyler fire responded to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Sunny Hill Drive in Tyler around 10:30 a.m. Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home when firefighters arrived on scene.

A Smith County Sheriff's Office investigator reportedly kicked in the door upon arrival and the smoke inside the house was heavy.

No one was inside the home, according to an official with the fire battalion, and no one is injured. A husband, wife, and three children resided in the home and were displaced by the damage. They will be staying with relatives according to Captain Brandon Davis with the Tyler Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire reportedly started on the left side of the house and spread to the attic. Investigators with the Tyler Fire Marshal's Office have determined that the fire started in the kitchen area of the home. The fire quickly penetrated the ceiling and entered the attic causing both severe fire and smoke damage throughout the structure. Investigators were unable to determine the exact cause of the fire due to the number of potential ignition sources in the area.

One Ladder Truck, three Engines, a District Chief, and an Investigator responded to a report of a house on fire. The fire was under control in approximately 15-20 minutes according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

The house is a total loss.

