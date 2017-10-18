ETMC: Two children flown to Dallas hospital following Pittsburg ISD bus wreck

Tyler fire is currently en route to a report of a structure fire.More >>
A Pittsburg ISD school bus was involved in a two-vehicle wreck this morning.More >>
Tuesday night felt like Friday night lights at Grace Community high school. As it does every year during the bye week, the Cougars football team hosted the Azleway Boys Ranch and helped the kids play touch football.More >>
At the high school level, 13 East Texas teams are still undefeated. In order for one program to stay perfect, it will have to make history on Friday night. 6-0 Bishop Gorman is set to host 5-1 Dallas Christian in the Red Zone game of the week.More >>
