ETMC: Two children flown to Dallas hospital following Pittsburg ISD bus wreck

A Pittsburg ISD school bus was involved in a two-vehicle wreck this morning and multiple injuries are reported.

DPS says the wreck occurred just after 7 a.m. this morning on Highway 271, south of Pittsburg.

According to Pittsburg ISD Superintendent Judy Pollan, bus number 10 was stopped on the side of the road on Hwy 271, with it's flashing lights on.

According to DPS initial reports indicate that the pickup, driven by Angelika Resendez, 29, of Mt. Pleasant, was traveling northbound when she ran into the back of the stopped school bus.

Students were waiting on the side of the road to be picked up. DPS reports that there were approximately 30 students on board the bus.

According to ETMC Public Information Officer Rebecca Berkley, two children were taken by ambulance and 7 by private vehicles to ETMC Pittsburg to be checked out. None of the injuries are life-threatening. Their ages ranged from 7-18 years old. The injuries are mainly bumps and bruises and whiplash to the neck area. Out of the 9 students, one has been treated and released.

Resendez was transported to ETMC-Pittsburg as well as two juvenile passengers, in serious condition. Resendez was treated and released according to Berkley. The two children were flown by ETMC's Air-1 to Dallas Children's Hospital. Their conditions are not available.

Pollan said the damage to the pickup was significant.

The students on board the bus were taken to school where they were fed breakfast. Pollan says the students were upset and scared and the staff was comforting them.

Pollan says they were "extremely blessed" that more students were not seriously injured.

DPS says the investigation is continuing at this time.

