Wednesday's Weather: Sunny and warmer this afternoon. High temperatures in the lower 80s.

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Another chilly start, but temperatures will warm up quickly today. Sunny and warm this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Winds will be light out of the southeast, which means humidity will be rising. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid 50s. Mostly sunny and warm again tomorrow with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 80s again. Clouds begin to increase Friday with a very slight chance for rain late afternoon and into the evening. Mostly cloudy this weekend as a cold front approaches. Saturday will still be warm, ahead of the front, but with likely rain chances by afternoon and evening. The cold front arrives early Sunday and slowly moves through the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected along the front during the day Sunday. If the front stalls, rain chances could even continue into early next week.

