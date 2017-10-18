Grace football hosts Azleway Boys Ranch for night of fun

Tuesday night felt like Friday night lights at Grace Community high school. As it does every year during the bye week, the Cougars football team hosted the Azleway Boys Ranch and helped the kids play touch football.

Azleway provides a home and school for individuals who are at risk or in crisis.

But for a few hours this evening, its all about juking, running, and finding a way into the end zone.



