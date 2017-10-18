Bishop Gorman looks to make history in the Red Zone game of the week

At the high school level, 13 East Texas teams are still undefeated. In order for one program to stay perfect, it will have to make history on Friday night.

6-0 Bishop Gorman is set to host 5-1 Dallas Christian in the Red Zone game of the week.

Both clubs are undefeated in league play, so the winner will have the inside track to claiming the TAPPS Division II, District II title.

It's been all sunshine and roses for Bishop Gorman up to this point. Off to a perfect start, which includes wins over tradition rich White Oak and a first

ever victory at rival Brook Hill, the Crusaders are riding high.



Just in case Gorman is getting a little cocky, one look at the schedule will change that. Dallas Christian is coming to town, and its a program

the Crusaders have never beaten in 10 tries dating back to 2006.

But could 2017 be the year Gorman rises to the occasion. The Crusaders are loaded with talent and led by star quarterback Jake Smith. Most importantly though, this team just made history last week and is confident it can do it again.

