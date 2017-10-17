Tyler Pounds Regional Airport improvements continue

The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport's runway and facilities are the product of millions of dollars in renovations

“Runways, taxiways, improvements in linings, radars, and landing instruments,” said Jamal Moharer, the chair of the Tyler Chamber's Aviation Committee



On Tuesday, the committee got a glimpse at the current condition of the airport. Many of the members of the committee have experience in aviation, like Moharer, who is a former pilot. The committee hopes to better the community's interest when learning about the new renovations.



“We would like to be used as a bouncing board to some ideas,” said Moharer.



Airport manager Davis Dickson said the latest project the committee will see is the runway renovation. So far, over $38 million in grant money has funded it.

Overall, Dickson said in the last 15 years over $75 million worth of improvements have been made to the airport.



Moharer hopes with this new insight they will keep track on the direction the airport is going toward.



“It’s an opportunity to take a peek behind the curtain. In better words where the rubber meets the road or in this case where the rubber meets the runway,” Moharer said.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.