Frisco man suspected of trafficking shark fins arrested in Smith County

A Frisco man was booked into an ETX jail yesterday for trafficking shark fins.

Qi Rui Zhou, 52, was arrested by DPS on a warrant out of Collin County for the sale or purchase of shark fins. The offense is a class B misdemeanor.

Governor Abbott signed a bill in 2016 which states that the sale and purchase of shark fins or products derived from shark fins is a criminal offense.

Zhou was booked into the Smith County Jail on Monday. He bonded out on a $2,500 bond.

Details on the offense are not known at this time. KLTV has reached out to Collins County for more details.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.