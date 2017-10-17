The International Space Station will be visible over East Texas Tuesday night

If you spot something bright in the East Texas sky tonight, it's likely that you're seeing the International Space Station.

According to Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto, the ISS should be visible over East Texas at about 7:04 p.m. Tuesday night, at 61 degrees elevation. Its movement will be from NNW to SE, and should be visible to us for about four minutes.

The space station, which looks like a bright white non-blinking light, moves quickly across the sky. NASA says it is moving at over 17,150 mph, and they add that it orbits the Earth every 90 minutes. That's about 4.76 miles per second.

The ISS will be traveling 254 miles above Earth.



In case you don't know exactly what a space station is or what it does, it is described as a habitable artificial satellite. It has been continuously inhabited by scientists since November 2000. The scientists on board conduct experiments in the ISS laboratory, covering the fields of biology, human biology, physics, astronomy, meteorology, as well as a few other fields.

The space station is owned jointly by the U.S., Russia, the European Partner (a combination of several European countries), Japan, and Canada.



If you spot the International Space Station on Tuesday night and take a picture of it, we'd like to see it. Send pictures to sendit@kltv.com.

