The International Space Station was visible over East Texas Tuesday night

It’s another day and another court battle for Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys running back is pushing forward with his quest to stay on the field, taking his battle to the courts.More >>
It’s another day and another court battle for Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys running back is pushing forward with his quest to stay on the field, taking his battle to the courts.More >>
The space station, which looks like a bright white non-blinking light, moves quickly across the sky.More >>
The space station, which looks like a bright white non-blinking light, moves quickly across the sky.More >>
The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport's runway and facilities are the product of millions of dollar in renovations. The Tyler Chamber's Aviation Committee got a glimpse at the current condition of the airport.More >>
The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport's runway and facilities are the product of millions of dollar in renovations. The Tyler Chamber's Aviation Committee got a glimpse at the current condition of the airport.More >>
Separation of powers clauses built into the Texas legislative framework prevent the Smith County Commissioners Court from removing Precinct 1 Constable Henry Jackson from office while he is incarcerated for six months.More >>
Separation of powers clauses built into the Texas legislative framework prevent the Smith County Commissioners Court from removing Precinct 1 Constable Henry Jackson from office while he is incarcerated for six months.More >>
Gregg County is presently under a burn ban, and although it always illegal to burn in the city limits of Longview, The Longview Fire Department is advising extreme caution when grilling.More >>
Gregg County is presently under a burn ban, and although it always illegal to burn in the city limits of Longview, The Longview Fire Department is advising extreme caution when grilling.More >>