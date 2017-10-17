Will Ezekiel Elliott play Sunday against 49ers? It's up to courts

It’s another day and another court battle for Ezekiel Elliott.

The Dallas Cowboys running back is pushing forward with his quest to stay on the field, taking his battle to the courts.

ESPN reports that the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has filed a request for temporary restraining order on his behalf. If approved, it would put Elliott’s six-game suspension on hold – again.

Arguments are set to take place today in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, and a ruling could come as early as 3 p.m.

The suspension kicked back into effect Thursday when a federal appeals court lifted an injunction blocking the suspension, according to ESPN.

The NFLPA expressed their frustration with the decision last week, releasing a statement citing “failures of due process.”

If the court again sides with the NFL, the Cowboys stand to lose Elliott for significant upcoming games against the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.

The running back wouldn’t be eligible to play again until the Cowboys game against the Redskins on Nov. 30.

Currently, Elliott is barred from participating in Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Elliott’s suspension dates back to a year-long investigation into domestic violence accusations from his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson, NFL.com reports. After the investigation wrapped in August, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott, saying he violated the league’s conduct policy.

Violations of that policy mandate a six-game suspension.

“In a letter sent to Elliott, the NFL stated it believed he used physical force against Thompson three times over a span of five days in July 2016,” the NFL writes.

The NFLPA appears tenacious in its efforts to fight the suspension.

ESPN cited a Monday court filing from the organization in which the group said the suspension would cause “irreparable harm” to Elliott’s career.

“The Eastern District of Texas has already held [twice] that Elliott will suffer irreparable harm from a suspension," and adds that "the NFL's rejoinder that Elliott will not suffer severe and irreparable harm to his season, career, and reputation as a result of his six-game suspension -- nearly half of an NFL season -- defies reason in this industry, where players' careers are precarious and short,” the NFPLA wrote.

