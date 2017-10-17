1 injured when backhoe catches on fire

One person was injured when a backhoe caught on fire in the Lindale area.

According to Jerry Garner with the Lindale Fire Department, on Tuesday morning crews responded to a fire in the 10000 block of FM 16 West.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found a track hoe in a fully involved fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Garner says an employee of the construction company suffered minor injuries when he jumped from the equipment to escape the fire. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.

