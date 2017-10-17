1 injured when backhoe catches on fire

It’s another day and another court battle for Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys running back is pushing forward with his quest to stay on the field, taking his battle to the courts.More >>
It’s another day and another court battle for Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys running back is pushing forward with his quest to stay on the field, taking his battle to the courts.More >>
One person was injured when a backhoe caught on fire in the Lindale area.More >>
One person was injured when a backhoe caught on fire in the Lindale area.More >>
More arrests and charges have been filed for the death of a woman shot by a stray bullet at an outdoor party.More >>
More arrests and charges have been filed for the death of a woman shot by a stray bullet at an outdoor party.More >>
A woman, who was stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend in a Tyler residence, will be just fine.More >>
A woman, who was stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend in a Tyler residence, will be just fine.More >>
An ETX man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.More >>
An ETX man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.More >>