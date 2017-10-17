More suspects charged in relation to August murder of woman at party

More arrests and charges have been filed for the death of a woman shot by a stray bullet at an outdoor party.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, three additional subjects have been charged with various felonies stemming from a disturbance and the ultimate death of Tammy Jordon on August 20, in Mount Pleasant.

Courtney Lenard McGill, 28, of Mount Pleasant, was charged with murder on Monday. He'd been in custody since August 31 for other charges related to the shooting.

Terry Heath, 46 had previously been jailed for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Two additional subjects were arrested Monday in relation to the shooting death of Jordon.

Rhett Davis, 24, was taken into custody for warrants issued for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

Laterrius Shine, 32, was taken into custody for a warrant issued for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both Davis and Shine were booked into the Titus County Jail.

According to the Chief of Police with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Wayne Isbell, McGill was reportedly having an argument with another person at a party in the 1300 block of Booker Avenue when gunfire erupted. Jordon was standing in the roadway a block away when she was struck by a stray bullet.

Officials believe Jordon was an innocent victim and was not involved in the dispute between the suspects.

