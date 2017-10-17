Woman stabbed multiple times by boyfriend in Tyler expected to be fine

A woman, who was stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend in a Tyler residence, will be just fine.

Allyson Smith, 26, was hospitalized Monday afternoon after she was stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend, 20-year-old Chrishawn Polk.

Authorities say the incident occurred in the 21 block of Emerson Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. her condition was previously unknown, but police say she suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Polk was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Previous story:

Tyler police identify stabbing suspect

