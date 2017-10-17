LIVE: Mayors of coastal cities discuss Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

The mayors of Rockport, Port Aransas and Victoria are set to discuss Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts Tuesday.

At noon, the Texas Tribune is hosting a panel discussion with the mayors.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall Aug. 25. The storm dumped more than 40 inches of rain in southeast Texas and Louisiana. Recovery efforts are underway across both states, and donations are still needed. To learn more about how you can help, visit the Raycom OneTexas site here.

