Lone Star man sentenced to prison for aggravated robbery

An ETX man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

William Scott Billings, 25, of Lone Star, pleaded guilty on October 9 to aggravated robbery in the 115th district court in Upshur County.

Judge Lauren Parish sentenced Billings to ten years confinement in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

According to the hearing results from Upshur County, the sentence will run consecutively with a separate Morris County sentence handed to Billings for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

