Longview police receive more reports of windows shot out

Longview police have received more reports of damaged property in the city of Longview.

18 more reports of windows being shot out have been reported to authorities. Police say these are not new incidents, just people who have recently come forward.

Longview Police Public Information Officer, Shane McCarter, says 72 cases have been reported.

The police department released a statement about the incidents, saying "The suspects spent a large portion of their time driving and shooting out windows of vehicles parked outside of residences. They have done extensive damage, as seen in the pictures, to multiple vehicles and we need help identifying the suspects."

These subject/s used a BB gun to break the windows on the vehicles in the city and at six locations in Gregg county Northeast of Longview.

Police say that altogether the damages will easily exceed $10,000 - which could classify the combined offenses as a state jail felony. If caught, the perpetrators could face two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine should the district attorney’s office decide to prosecute in that manner.

