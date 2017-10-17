Longview police investigating murder, victim found with multiple gunshot wounds

Longview police are investigating a murder that occurred Monday night.

Lonnie Halton, 61, was found in the 1100 block of Bertha Street, just before midnight, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Halton was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical center where he died shortly after arrival.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

Officials say the initial investigation appears that this was not a random act and that the location was targeted.

The Longview Police Department is continuing to look for suspects and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867

