Tuesday's Weather: Sunny and nice with afternoon highs in the mid 70s

A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Sunny and very nice today with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s and light easterly winds.

Another cool start to Wednesday with morning low temperatures in the upper 40s. Sunshine tomorrow afternoon and warmer with high temperatures reaching near 80 degrees.

Mostly sunny again for Thursday with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 80s and much the same for Friday with a few more clouds by afternoon. Another cold front is on the way for the weekend.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a chance for a few showers and thundershowers by afternoon and evening.

The front arrives Sunday morning and slowly moves through during the day. A better chance for some showers and thundershowers along the cold front Sunday and cooler temperatures to start next week.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.