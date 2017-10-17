Mama Steph's National Pasta Day recipe is great for weeknight meals, since it's easily put together and uses simple ingredients.



Bacon and Greens Pasta with Parmesan

Ingredients:

6 ounces bacon

1 small onion, chopped

2 cups chicken broth

8 ounces pasta

3 to 4 cups fresh greens (spinach, arugula, kale, etc.)

1/3 cup grated Parmesan

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes



1. Cut bacon into one inch pieces, then saute in skillet until crisp. Remove from pan into a bowl.

2. Add the onion to the fat in the pan, and saute until translucent, scraping the bottom of the pan as you saute.

3. Add the broth to the pan, and then add the pasta. Cover, and bring to a boil.

4. Stir well when broth reaches boiling point, then turn heat to low, and cover. Cook for ten minutes, stirring occasionally to loosen any stuck pasta.

5. Cook for about ten minutes (guided by type of pasta, and what its box directions say)

6. Uncover and add the fresh greens. Stir and allow the greens to wilt. Remove from heat. Add the red pepper flakes, bacon and Parmesan, then stir to distribute.

Enjoy!