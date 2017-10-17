Home-field advantage coming to Class 5A

In Class 6A, there's a big plus to being a district champion or higher seed come playoff time because that school gets a home game in the opening round of the postseason.

Well that will also be the case in Class 5A come 2018. The UIL passed the home-field advantage rule Monday and the team with the higher district finish gets to be in its friendly confines to open the playoffs.

The UIL will also discuss home field advantage for Class 4A and below next summer.



