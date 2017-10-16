Seven hurricanes later, Harvey victims still need help

There have been seven hurricanes since Harvey hit Texas, but Harvey victims still need help.

A leader of a Longview Ministry organization helping at-risk kids continues to take donations south to help where he can.

Patrick Johnson is founder of J-STAR Ministries, Inc. He ministers to at-risk kids. J-STAR stands for Johnson’s Success Through Attitude and Respect, and he’s recruited a few of his kids to help load up his truck to take supplies to Houston.

“There are people who still need help so we’re just trying to continue. One of the counselors reached out to me. Ms. Riana from Milne Elementary School in Houston, Texas and said that they needed help with uniforms, school supplies, etcetera. So what do you do when someone reaches out to you for help? You help them,” Johnson said.

Two weeks ago he made a donation run to Beaumont, and he experienced something most of us don’t think about.

“The smell hit you before you got there. We went to Beaumont and Vidor, and the piles of debris reminded me of this time last year we were down in Baton Rouge,” Johnson said.

He made three trips there last year. This year he’s concentrating on Texas and will keep going south until they don’t need him anymore.

“There are lots of families. Needless to say, they’re still in need. It’s getting ready to turn cold. Students still need school supplies, and adults need help as well with cleaning supplies,” Johnson explained.

This load is a lot of new shoes for kids and adults alike because teachers weren’t immune to the flooding.

“The faculty and staff as well as the students. We just want to be a blessing to them and do what we can,” Johnson added.

And as long as he gets the donations, well, J-STAR delivers.

If you’d like to know more about J-STAR Ministries or help out with some donations click here.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved