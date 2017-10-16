East Texas soldier killed in action laid to final rest

The East Texas Patriot Guard Riders stood out front of the church as mourners entered. (Source: KLTV)

A soldier's cross was planted outside the chapel. (Source: KLTV)

The East Texas Patriot Guard formed a flag line out front of the church. (Source: KLTV)

Specialist Alexander W. Missildine's journey home is complete.

Missildine, 20, of Tyler, a 10th Mountain Division Soldier with 710th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Polk, Louisiana was killed Oct. 1st.

Monday, he was laid to final rest in Tyler at the Pleasant Retreat Cemetery after his funeral at the Green Acres Baptist Church.

"It's a feeling of pride to be able to honor this man," Patriot Guard Rider Steve Conger said. "It's our purpose to make sure they're not alone."

The East Texas Patriot Guard Riders formed a flag line outside the church's chapel where the funeral started at 2 in the afternoon. Family, friends and fellow soldiers from Fort Polk attended the ceremony.

From the church, the Tyler Police Department and the riders escorted the procession to the cemetery.

Family members were not available for comment, but Conger says they appreciate the "heartwarming sympathy that they're receiving right now."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.