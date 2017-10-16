Sheriff's office: Gregg County under burn ban

Gregg County is under a burn, effective immediately.
The sheriff's office posted about the ban Monday. During the ban, county residents are asked not to do any outdoor burning.
Other counties under burn bans include Cass, Marion, Kaufman counties.
See a map of burn bans in East Texas here.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.