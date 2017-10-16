Sheriff's office: Gregg County under burn ban - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sheriff's office: Gregg County under burn ban

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Gregg County is under a burn, effective immediately.

The sheriff's office posted about the ban Monday. During the ban, county residents are asked not to do any outdoor burning.

Other counties under burn bans include Cass, Marion, Kaufman counties.

See a map of burn bans in East Texas here.

