Gregg County searching for suspect involved in Hagler Golf World theft

The Gregg County sheriff’s office is seeking help in identifying the suspect involved in a theft at Hagler Golf World.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole 2 golf carts. One was a burgundy 201 E-Z Go-cart with a brush guard on the front of the Mega Star wheels. The second one is described to be a blue 2012 E-Z Go-cart with a brush guard on the front and the Optimus chrome wheels.

Anyone with information in regards to the suspect shown in the video is urged to contact Investigator Gary Robinson at 903-237-2536 or the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.

Tips can also be submitted to greggcountycrimestoppers.org and reference case #007-050-17.

