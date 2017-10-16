Suspect charged with murder for August murder of woman at party

Mount Pleasant police have charged a man with the shooting death of Tammy Jordon.

Courtney Lenard McGill, 28, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with murder.

Jordon was killed on August 20.

According to the Chief of Police with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Wayne Isbell, McGill was reportedly having an argument with another person at a party in the 1300 block of Booker Avenue when gunfire erupted. Jordon was standing in the roadway a block away when she was struck by a stray bullet.

McGill has been in custody since August 31 for other charges related to the shooting.

Isbell tells KLTV McGill's bail has not been set.

