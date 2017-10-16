Suspect arrested in Longview murder case

Longview police have arrested a suspect in a weekend murder.

Police say Cody Dewayne Fortman, 21, of Longview, was arrested Monday.

Fortman is suspected of murdering Treveion Johnson, 22, of Longview.

Johnson was found about 1:34 a.m. Sunday inside a home in the 1200 block of Annette Drive in Longview. Police say Johnson had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect due to the cooperation of witnesses.

A warrant was issued for Fortman and he was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Fortman’s bond is set at $175,000.

