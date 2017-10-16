Longview police release video of suspect's truck in drive-by vehicle shootings

Longview police have released video in hopes that someone will be able to identify the suspects involved in the criminal mischief cases in Longview and Gregg County.

The video shows a light-colored Chevrolet extended cab truck that is possibly a 97-99 year model.

This vehicle was captured on video at two different locations.

These subject/s used a BB gun to break the windows on over 60 vehicles in the city and at six locations in Gregg county Northeast of Longview.

If anyone has information in regards to the vehicle in the photo and video below, please contact Sgt. Shannon Purdon at 903-237-1159, Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867, orgreggcountycrimestoppers.org and reference case #17-16266.

