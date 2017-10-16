19-year-old found dead in Merit

Hunt County Sheriff's Office:

On October 13th, 2017 at approximately 7:44 a.m. the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an unconscious person in the 3600 block of County Road 1102, Merit Texas.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with AMR ambulance service responded to the location and located a male subject deceased inside a vehicle. The deceased is identified as Jacob Diveney-Castro, 19 years of age.

Justice of the Peace Wayne Money responded to perform the inquest and ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released at a later time.

“It is never easy when we have to respond to these type of calls. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mr. Diveney-Castro while we work to find answers on how he died”.