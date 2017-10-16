Anderson County woman arrested for five counts of indecency with a child

An Anderson County woman has been arrested and charged with five counts of indecency with a child.

Hattie Lashell Hutson, 28, of Palestine was arrested on Sunday.

According to Sheriff Greg Taylor, the indecency with a child charges stemmed from an original report that came in on July 5.

The victims involved three children under the age of 10.

An investigator with the sheriff's office took the case to the Anderson County District Attorney's office. The D.A. chose to pursue charges against Hutson.

Hutson was booked into the Anderson County Jail on Sunday on $50,000 bond.

