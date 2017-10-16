Tyler FD: Discarded cigarette believed to have caused apartment complex fire

Authorities believe the cause of a Tyler apartment complex fire may have been caused by a discarded cigarette.

According to a press release by the Tyler fire department, around 12: 30 p.m. crews were dispatched to a structure fire on the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road. At the scene, units reported a fire from the second story with heavy smoke. Crews were able to contain the blaze, but nine apartment units were damaged, displacing its residents.

Tyler fire said investigators believe the fire began in the patio of one of the units located on the first floor after a tenant discarded a cigarette in the trash can. The fire then entered the chimney space and quickly spread onto the second floor.

Authorities say one of the first units on scene noted seeing the fire in the area where the trash can was located.

An investigation later matched the area where they believe the fire began.

No injuries were reported, and at this time Bullard Creek management is working on finding another place to stay for its displaced residents.

