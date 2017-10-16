Tyler police identify stabbing suspect

A female victim was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend.

Allyson Smith, 26, was transported to ETMC by ambulance after Tyler police responded to the report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of Emerson Ave.just before 11:30 a.m.

Chrishawn Polk, 20, was arrested and charged with Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Smith and Polk at their residence, along with several family members who were present at the time of the incident.

Smith's condition is unknown at this time.

