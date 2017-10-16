FDA recalls La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke, Parmesan Dip Spread

La Terra Fina is voluntarily recalling its 10 oz. containers of Spinach and Artichoke and Parmesan Dip and Spread.

The recall is due to mislabeling and eggs, an undeclared allergen present in the containers. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The best by date written on them reads November 1, 2017. Only products with the BEST BY NOV-01-2017 date are being recalled.

Retailers who have received these shipments have been instructed to destroy all product within this lot code and send verification stating quantities, dates and method.

According to the FDA website, the containers were sold in Texas. They were also sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

There have been no reports of illness in relation to these products, according to the FAA.