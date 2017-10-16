Gregg County, Longview PD hold conference after more than 60 reports of car windows shot

Longview Police Department and the Gregg County Sheriff's Office held a joint press conference Monday afternoon after multiple vehicle owners found the windows busted in their cars.

The departments are investigating more than 60 criminal mischief incidents after suspects shot out the windows of multiple cars.

Police say the majority of the incidents occurred early Monday morning.

The police department released a statement about the incidents, saying "The suspects spent a large portion of their time driving and shooting out windows of vehicles parked outside of residences. They have done extensive damage, as seen in the pictures, to multiple vehicles and we need help identifying the suspects."

Gregg County Sheriff's Office and the Longview Police Department are searching for anyone that has information and possibly video of the suspects. To provide information on the case, contact Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 or the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.

