ETX man indicted after leading police on chase, ramming patrol unit

An ETX man, charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault against a public servant has been indicted.

Dabrett Black, 32, of Lindale, was indicted on October 5 on both charges.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, on July 2, at approximately 3:00 a.m. a Smith County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputy was located in the parking lot of a business on North Loop 323 near the intersection of CR 35 when a sports utility vehicle, driven by Black, was observed traveling east at a high rate of speed.

As the deputy attempted to catch up with the vehicle it made a U-turn in front of Bunny’s at FM 14 and Loop 323 and started back westbound then pulled into the turn lane and turned into the Tyler Travel Center.

The deputy developed probable cause and attempted to stop the vehicle. Black pulled back onto Loop 323 and to the turn lane.

According to SCSO, once Black was facing westbound he started to move at a high rate of speed and moving away from the deputy.

Black then turned northbound on CR 35 and was on the opposite side of the road when making the turn onto CR 35. Officials said the suspect then accelerated his speed and was moving around 105 mph, weaving into the opposite lane several times.

Officials said he then turned westbound on CR 492 and turned their lights off. Black was observed traveling up and down the hills of CR 492 in the eastbound lanes, traveling westbound.

As the deputy came around a curve near CR 489 he observed the Black's vehicle's front end had major damage and was situated next to a Smith County Sheriff's Office Patrol Unit.

The patrol unit appeared to have been intentionally rammed by Black. The original deputy in the pursuit was able to get Black out of the vehicle and into custody.

The deputy inside the damaged patrol unit had to be extricated from his vehicle and was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital where he was treated and released.

Black was charged with Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle, Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant and Reckless Driving.

He was released from the Smith County Jail on July 31 on a $15,500 bond.

