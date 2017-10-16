ETX man charged after striking disabled family member, stealing bat

An ETX man was arrested on Saturday after police say he struck his disabled female cousin with a baseball bat.

Bobby Thompson, 35, of Tyler was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say Thompson walked into his female disabled cousin's house in the 2100 block of W. Erwin Street, just before 8 p.m., picked up a bat, and struck her in the chest. He also threatened to kill her, according to police.

He then left the residence and took the bat that did not belong to him.

Officers spotted Thompson walking down the street and determined that he had committed a theft along with striking a disabled person.

Thompson is currently in the Smith County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000.

